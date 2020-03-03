My research group develops treatment for coronavirus – Iwu claims

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Maurice Iwu, has claimed that a potential treatment for coronavirus has been developed.

The treatment, he said, was developed by his research organisation, Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, BION.

Iwu who is the chief executive officer of BION, spoke when the organisation visited the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja on Monday.

He said the group had worked on solutions to the virus as far back as 2015.

He however said the group would have introduced the product but had financial constraints.

He called for support from Nigerians to be able to make the treatment available.

His words: “Sir, I am here to formally brief you about our drug discovery project, which has led to the identification of a potential treatment agent for Coronavirus infections.

“Your Excellency will recall that when the Ebola virus infection broke out in 2014 many people were surprised that our research group had an experimental lead compound that was identified 15 years earlier in 1999.

“And now with the emergence of a novel Coronavirus in 2019 as Covid-19 we had identified and patented a possible treatment back in 2015. It is very important that we must remain ahead of these emergent infections through research.

“We have under consideration possible dosage forms including a combination product formulation of the three agents (Rhygyfyn) described in our patents as broad spectrum antiviral drug, identified and developed here in Nigeria.

“We are set to introduce the products but our only limitation is finance. As you well know, science is a very expensive undertaking. I will like to plead with you to use your good office to kindly appeal to Nigerians for their support.”

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

