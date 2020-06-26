My plan was to decamp to APC – Moshood Adeoti

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

A former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, in the 2018 Gubernatorial Election in Osun State, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has revealed that his plan was to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC, if he had won and became the governor.

He also disclosed that as a foundation member of the party in the state, he had suffered and paid his dues for the party.

The former ADP flagbearer stated this in Osogbo on Friday during the question and answer session of the press briefing announcing his official defection from the ADP to the APC.

Alhaji Adeoti who backed up his claim with references of how he was imprisoned as the Chairman of the Action Congress, AC , on three different occasions, maintained that he has suffered for the party , therefore, he was not going to sit back and allow his efforts to go to tatters.

Recalling that his decision to leave the APC with his supporters was not an easy one, Adeoti explained that the action contributed to the strengthening of internal democracy in the ADP as reflected in the volume of votes it secured during the polls.

On his eventual defection to the ruling party, the one-time Secretary to the State Government during the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola administration, hinted that it was a culmination of series of interventions.

In his words, “The result of the efforts of the former Governors, Chief Adebisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as well as members of the State Elders Forum is what we are all witnessing today”.

Adeoti praised the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for his encouragements and visits and in the company of Prince Gboyega Famodun, the state party chairman and the Secretary, Alhaji Razak Salinsile.

He commended the efforts of the concerned members of the APC who made his sojourn in the ADP to have a sure footing in the state for joining him in his return to the APC.

Alhaji Adeoti called on his teeming supporters across the state to do same with immediate effect as he had been assured by the party leadership at the national and state levels that none of them would be reprimanded or discriminated against.

