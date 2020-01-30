My decision to leave PDP with my teeming supporters – Amuchie, House of Assembly aspirant of PDP

The Imo State House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of PDP, Princewill Amuchie has said he defected to APC with his supporters “for the betterment of our people”.

Amuchie stated this in a statement on his facebook page.

The statement partly read: “Permit me to start this episode by quoting a renowned scholar John Quincy Adams “if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

“The decision to dump PDP for APC was no doubt a tough one for me.

“There are many compelling reasons that have necessitated this resolution, but it would be uncharitable even to throw stones at a house I and my teeming supporters once inhabited in with many friends and associates.

“I, therefore, wish to state for the records that our primary motivation in politics is to effectively represent our people in the political arena and also ensure that government policies, programmes and resources are for the betterment of our people.

“I joined PDP and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of these Democratic ideals which I hold wry dear, that honor and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the party and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm.

“However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the PDP has committed and reflected these values.

“I joined PDP in the year 2000.

“In the course of supporting PDP I dedicated my time, resources and other precious things to work for the party.

In 2014, the position of House of Assembly member for Aboh Mbaise State Constituency was zoned to Oke Ovoro. After consultations with party leaders, members and all relevant stake holders in the party I presented myself to run for the ticket of PDP.

“I was the favoured aspirant to get the party ticket going into the primaries.

“The primaries ended with Hon Mike Iheanetu (Akwa Akwuru) scoring 15 votes and yours sincerely scoring 15 votes and other candidates scoring ten and one respectively.

“I and Hon Iheanetu went in for a runoff election the next day. After all the short practices that characterized that process Hon Iheanetu got 21 votes and I got 20 votes he was declared winner.

“After the primaries, I, my supporters and the entire Amuchie dynasty still supported the PDP Governorship and House of Assembly Campaign with donation of cars, cash and other material things to facilitate the campaign of PDP during the general election.

“My aged parents were assaulted on the day of election why trying to make sure the votes of PDP were not stolen. PDP was victorious in my booth and ward.

“In 2018, after a thorough and painstaking consultation I also presented myself again to serve my people as their voice at the Hallowed Chambers of Imo State House of Assembly.

“A group led by one notorious former councillor from Mbutu who was also the arrowhead that worked against my picking PDP ticket in 2014 this time around formed a diabolic group that subjected more than 85% percent statutory delegates to that election to oath.

“When we heard about this dastardly act we raised an alarm, a committee was setup to look into the issue. The committee did a wonderful job but the powers that be never allowed them to make open their findings because their favoured aspirants were deeply involved in that oath scandal. Till date the findings of the committee was shrouded in secrecy.

“We became helpless having in mind what was before us. We had no other option than to go into the primaries. But unfortunately, the oath strategy worked for them. We weren’t deterred by the outcome, rather we moved on with life and still kept faith in the party. Mobilized and supported the candidature of various PDP candidates.

“PDP eventually won the governorship election. We celebrated and thanked God for the victory. But, I and my supporters were sidelined throughout the seven months stay of the party in government. Not minding all my huge contributions in the party ranging from renting of office for the party at local government, payment of dues of the party at the State amounting to 1.2million naira a year which I did for years. Empowerment of party faithfuls, and so many other inputs I have made in the party.

“It is a tough decision for me to leave a party I once cherished and nurtured, but at this point I will take a bow by quoting former American President Harry S Truman “it is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit”.

