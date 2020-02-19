My administration committed to judiciary independence -Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said his administration would ensure that the sanctity of judiciary is upheld for it to be independent.

The Governor stated this when he hosted the delegation of Justices of the Courts of Appeal led by their President, Zainab Bulkachuwa, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu, who lauded the retiring President of the Court of Appeal for the great service she rendered to the nation and judicial arm of government, also thanked her for the support she has continued to give to the Lagos State division of the Court of Appeal.

The governor, who assured that his administration, would operate within the ambits of Law to ensure efficient justice delivery, added: “We will ensure that the judiciary is an independent arm of government that will continue to lead all of us in the executive arm of government.

‘’We will continue to uphold the tenets of Judiciary and uphold the Constitution that we swore to, we will continue to protect it, continue to defend it in our ways and in our beats. I want to assure you that government in Lagos state is committed and will continue to operate within the ambits of the law because we do not want to stand in front of any one of you.’’

Earlier, President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa said, “We are in Lagos your Excellency for a valedictory Court session for my retirement. From the 6th of March, 2020, I would have attained 70 years which is the compulsory retiring age as required by the constitution. As of that date I seize to hold office as a judicial officer.

‘’So, as part of my programme marking my exit from the Court of Appeal I went round most of the divisions of the Court of Appeal, even though I have not been going round all the 20 but Lagos is an important division of the Court of Appeal, and I thought I should come first to Lagos and that is why we are here. We will be having the valedictory court session later in the day.

Bulkachuwa, who described Lagos as the first and one of the important Divisions of the Court of Appeal, promised to continue to advocate issues upholding the rights of the girl child.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Titilayo Shitta-bey, were also on hand to receive the President of the Court of Appeal and her entourage.

For a better society

Total Views: 276 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

