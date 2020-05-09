Muslim Coalition Against COVID-19 gets N2m Jaiz donation

The purse of the Muslim Coalition Against COVID 19 was yesterday beefed with a two million. donation by Jaiz Foundation.
The donation was made at a simple ceremony in Utako, Abuja office of the foundation today as the 53-member relief group commenced distribution of palliatives in Lagos.
The Jaiz Foundation, a subsidiary of Jaiz Bank formally joined the coalition earlier this week as a corporate social responsibility endeavour. Alhaji Aderogbaand Mr. Luqman Ajani represented the coalition and accepted the cheque from the foundation.
The foundation has Dr. Imam Abdullahi Dhuaib as CEO while Mr. Lukman Abdullahi, Muhammad Muazu, Barr. Umaru Farouk Yakubu, Hajia Sadatu Zakari and Yusuf Abdullahi management officials of the foundation.
In Lagos, it was all praises and prayers for the Muslim Coalition Against Covid at the two venues of Bariga and Makoko where the palliatives distribution held.
Four states including Oyo, Osun, Rivers and Lagos as well as the Federal capital Territory are listed in the pilot phase.
An estimated 1,700 households, including People Living with Disabilities are targeted to benefit from this phase of the palliatives distribution to cushion the impact of the lockdown on vulnerable families.
In Oyo State, the distribution will take place in 10 local governments tomorrow, same as Agege in Lagos State.
However it would not be until next week for the distribution to hold in Osun State.
