Murder of Enugu nurse: CSOs renew 14-day ultimatum

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Enugu State, on Sunday, said there was no going back on the ultimatum it issuued over the murder of a senior nurse, Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi.

We reports that Amadi, who until her death was the head of nursing services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, was murdered by gunmen in front of her residence at Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

Following the incident, three of her colleagues in the hospital were arrested, arraigned and remanded in prison by an Enugu High Court.

However, some months after, three other suspects were arrested and docked by the police before another Enugu High Court.

Following these developments, the CSOs are now calling for the release of the deceased’s colleagues, a call they said was in line with a police report.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, convener of the human rights groups, Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi, said the 14-day ultimatum they gave a week earlier stood.

He said, “We reiterate and express our dissatisfaction on the continuous detention of three initial accused suspects with the murder of late Mrs Maria Amadi of Neuropsychiatric hospital Enugu.

“Why we sympathize with the family of deasesed, we equally maintain our resolved to occupy the street till Justice is done by Enugu State Government.

“The Governor should give the 5 Million Naira reward to the person who released the information leading to the arrest of the actual culprits.”

Igbokwe added that ‘it was confirmed that about 15 persons were arrested in course of the primary investigation stage and later, the real culprits, 3 of them were later apprehended and they made a voluntary confessionary statement on how 4 of their gang members who have been involved in series of armed robberies in Trans-Ekulu axis.”

“They, namely Chidiebere Ochi, Uchenna Onuorah and Amadi Ekwo murdered the late Mrs Maria Amadi, who they likely thought was carrying bag with reasonable amount of money,” Igbokwe said.

He said in view of the apprehension of the 3 real suspects, “the Nigeria Police Legal department headquarters and investigation department of federal Anti-Robbery Squared wrote reports dated 28th Nov, 2019, to the Enugu State government through the Office of the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Enugu State and Office the Chief Judge of Enugu State was equally copied.

“The report from the Commissioner Of Police Legal/Prosecution Section, Force Criminal Intelligence & Investigation Dept (FCIID) The Nigerian Police Force Kafaru Tinubu House,Force Headquarters,Abuja indicated thus: ‘for vetting and legal advice, it was revealed that there is enough evidence to establish prima facie case of Armed Robbery and Murder respectively against the three other suspects subsequently arrested namely: (i) Chidiebere Ochi male,(ii) Amandi Ekwo male a.k.a Pharoh & (iii) Uchenna Onuora male a.k.a Amingo arising from but not limited to their voluntary confessions.

‘On the other hand, neither of them claimed to have known or in any manner attempted to implicate any of the Defendants already standing trial for the murder of Late Dr. Maria Amadi before the High Court of Enugu State in Charge No.E/165c/2019 B/W; The State VS Ruth Buso Maduka & 2 Ors, hence the above underlined separate charge dated the 18th day of October, 2019, was filed against them and presently assigned to Enugu High Court No.5, sitting at Enugu (both charges are also attached).’

He said in the circumstance, “these facts need to be brought to the knowledge of the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Enugu State to enable them consider terminating the prosecution of the defendants earlier mentioned.

“The patent question here remains: What is the interest in keeping innocent people in detention and stopping their salaries considering that most of them have family that are dependent on them?”

They urged the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi “to take action on various police report at his disposal or facilitate a meeting to allow some neutral parties who poses genuine information that will enable him form an unbiased opinion.”

