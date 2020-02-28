 Multiple accidents claim 13 in Bauchi

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

About 13 lives were lost in multiple automobile accidents that occurred in Bauchi within few hours intervals in Bauchi-Jos raod in Toro Local government area of Bauchi State.

It was gathered that the accidents occurred in Tashan Maiturare and Takandan Giwa all in Toro Local government.

Our correspondent learnt that the first accident, which occurred at about 9pm on Thursday involved a Peugeot J5 bus with another car in a head on collision and bust into flames where not fewer than 11 victims died on the spot with others injured.

The second accident occurred in the early hours of Friday involving a Vectra car which had a lone accident close to Takandan Giwa village when it swerved off the road into the bush leaving two dead while others were injured.

Speaking to newsmen on the accidents, a source said the two accidents were caused by various traffic rules infringement by the drivers of the vehicles.

When newsmen contacted the Bauchi Sector Command of the FRSC to confirm the accidents , they said that it was still gathering details.

For a better society

Total Views: 210 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

