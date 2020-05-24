MTN provides update on utilisation of network to support fight against COVID-19

MTN Nigeria on weekend provided an update on the utilisation so far of its network initiatives to provide its customers and partners with connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company stated this in a statement signed and released by Uto Ukpanah, MTN Nigeria’s Company Secretary, in Lagos.

According to the statement, “in addition to MTN’s direct contributions to support the fight against COVID-19, including support to CACOVID (N1 billion), Federal and State Governments (communications support) and the NCDC (Devices, airtime, SMS channel and data) MTN has provided our customers with a range of free services to help make communication easier.

“As at May 15th 2020, our network has provided: More than 2 Billion free SMS sent by over 40 million subscribers.

”About 3,000 Terrabytes of free data utilised to access zero-rated health websites, and access to Ayoba, our partner messaging app.

”And over 1.7 Million free money transfers by about 100,000 people using the MoMo Agent Network (offer ended May 1st).

Commenting on the update, Ferdi Moolman, ceo, MTN Nigeria, said: “Since we began providing 300 free SMS’s per month to our subscribers more than 2 billion SMS’s have been sent by more than 44 million subscribers demonstrating the universal appeal and accessibility of SMS as a communications service.

“We are proud to have been able to reach so many people and are committed to continuing to provide this service.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we are focusing our efforts on trying to ensure no one is left behind.”

