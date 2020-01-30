MTN Holds Annual Sales Conference Gala/Awards Night 2020

L-R: Manager, Sales & Trade Development, MTN Nigeria, Simon Okeke, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adekunle Adebiyi, National Winner of the Fortune 100 Award and CEO Golad Telecoms, Mrs. Adenike Odewunmi, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue; and General Manager, Regional Operations, Lagos and South West, Josephine Sarouk at the Annual Sales Gala & Awards Night for MTN Partners and Staff held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island on January 28, 2020.

