Mrs Sanwo-Olu raises alarm over fake Facebook account in her name

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs.) Ibijoke SanwoOlu on Thursday alerted the public of fraudsters using a facebook account in her name, noting members of the public should be wary of the scammers.

The disclaimer was contained in a statement signed by Assistant Director, Public Affairs Office of Lagos State First Lady, Olubukonla Nwonah.

The statement read, “It has come to the notice of the Office of First Lady of Lagos State that there are some parody accounts being operated on Facebook by some fraudulent individuals. They impersonate the First Lady with the aim of deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.

“Please be informed that the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu does not operate or maintain ANY personal account on Facebook. Her official account known as the Office Of Lagos State First Lady is operated by her Media Unit.

“Members of the public are herein advised to beware of these fraudsters.

“We have notified Facebook Management and relevant security agencies on the fraudulent activities of the impostors behind the parody Facebook accounts opened in the name of the First Lady.”

