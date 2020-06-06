Mrs Akeredolu Commissions Okeigbo Modern Market

Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has commissioned the Obada modern market blocks in Okeigbo town.

The dilapidated market structure was reconstructed by the caretaker chairman of Ileoluji/Okeigbo local government, Mrs. Rebecca Taiwo Adeoyin.

In an event that didn’t take ten minutes, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Mrs. Akeredolu briefly appealed to the market women in the community to make judicious use of the market and maintain it.

She also used the medium to advised them on the need to obey precautionary measures aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

In her prepared speech made available to journalists, the Caretaker Chairman said the modern market was one of the greatest needs of the community.

According to her, in the quest to provide the dividends of democracy to the people of Okeigbo despite the lean financial resources of the local government, 1km Okepote/Lota road was constructed under her leadership control, including grading of rural roads, and clearing of road verges.

“I wish to express our unconditional appreciation to the people’s Governor who stood by us and facilitated the release of funds for the execution of this project and other accomplishments since our assumption of office”, she said.

Mrs. Adeoyin also lauded the wife of the governor for all her philanthropic initiatives aimed at promoting the cause of womanhood in the state.

She, therefore, avowed the unalloyed support of her people for the Akeredolu-led administration come October Gubernatorial election in the state.

For a better society

Total Views: 56 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

