Missing Imo Fund: Former Gov Emeka Ihedioha should account N3.7BN, not N19.63BN — Imo PDP

FROM VICTOR DURUAMAKU – OWERRI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Imo State has reacted to the allegation by the present, APC led administration in the state that, the immediate past administration of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) misappropriated a whopping N19.63 billion local government administration fund.

According to a press release issued in Owerri and signed by the state secretary of the party, Hon. Nze Ray Emeana, the party believed that it is an expenditure of N3.7 billion that the local government areas during the administration of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha that the administration should explain and account for.

The party further held, “it should be noted that of the N19.63 billion local governments expenditure in question, approximately N16 billion was expanded between January 1 to May 28, 2019 during the administration of former governor, Rochas Okorochas”.

It added that “it was only the sum of approximately N3.7 billion that was spent by the 27 local governments in the state between May 29, 2019 to December 31, 2019 during the time of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, that should be accounted for”.

The party however concluded, “effectively it is the expenditure of N3.7 billion that the local governments during the administration of governor Ihedioha should explain and account for and not N19.63 billion as is being claimed by the present administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma”.

The party commended the action of former governor Emeka Ihedioha for approaching the state High court to seek redress on the ongoing “probe” of the alleged missing N19.63 billion local government funds in the state.

It noted that the interim audit report of the Auditor-General of the local governments in the state covered the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

According to the party, “the interim report reviewed expenditures of the 27 local governments of the state within this period and queried various officers and MDAs to explain various expenditures totaling N19.63 billion naira.

It recalled that former governor Rochas Okorocha was the state governor from January 1, 2019 to May 28, 2019, pointing out that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha became the state governor from May 29, 2019 to December 31, 2019 which the interim audit report covered.

