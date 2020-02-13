Minister mourns music icon Olaiya, calls him Legend of his time

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has
described the late music icon, Sir Victor Olaiya, as a legend of his
time, whose music signposted a great epoch in the history of Nigeria.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister said Sir
Olaiya’s death, even at a ripe old age, came as a rude shock.
He said the demise of the music legend is a great loss to the Creative
Industry in particular and the entire country in general
”Sir Victor Olaiya’s was not just a musician but a great patriot,
hence it was not a surprise that he played officially when the country
became independent in 1960 and when it became a republic in 1963.
”The doyen of highlife music charted a path for many generations of
Nigerian musicians, and this great role was not lost on him when he
did a ‘collabo’ with 2Face Idibia that was received with much acclaim. It
was a symbolic handover of the torch of excellence to the new
generation of Nigerian musicians,” Alhaji Mohammed said.
He said the best tribute that can be paid to the memory of the late
music legend is for today’s generation of musicians to continue to
strive for excellence in their field.
The Minister extended his condolences to the family, friends and
associates of the late Sir Olaiya, and prayed to God to grant repose
to his soul and to comfort the family he left behind.
