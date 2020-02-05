Minimum wage: NLC issues 14 days ultimatum to Obiano

In a communique issued at the end of it’s State Executive Council meeting over the non payment of the new minimum wage, the state chapter of the NLC accused Governor Obiano of not implementing the agreed template it reached with the Organised Labour.

They expressed disappointment over the non-implementation and disregard for the agreement reached with organised labour.

The communique which was jointly signed by the Chairman of Joint Negotiations Council JNC; Benson Jibike, Chairman of Anambra State chapter of NLC; Jerry Nnubia, Chairman of Anambra State Trade Union Congress TUC; Ifeanyi Okechukwu, acting Secretary of JNC/Secretary of Anambra State Civil Service of Nigeria, Barr. Alex Ebi and Secretary of Nigerian Union Local Government Employees NULGE, Netufo Segun said, “We are not happy with the government’s non implementation of the minimum wage and will proceed on industrial action after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum if nothing is done to implement the agreed template.”

According to the chairman of JNC, agreement was reached with government on 24th of January 2020, on the new minimum wage increment, but “surprisingly workers received their January salaries without the reflection of the agreed scale increment.”

On his part, the Chairman of State NLC, Nnubia said they did not believe that government had paid them the new minimum wage, rather what it did was just like giving bonuses to workers.

He added, “Before any new salary adjustment, there must be circular and we did not see any.

“Government just added two and five thousand naira on the salary, and it called it new minimum wage without telling us how it came about the increment. We still believe what government added in the January salary was bonus and not new minimum wage implementation.