Minimum Wage: Labour debunks gov Uzodinma’s claim

FROM VICTOR DURUAMAKU – OWERRI

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Imo State chapter, has debunked the claim by the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma that his administration has approved the payment of N30,000 as minimum wage to the state workers.

Reacting to the announcement to this effect, by the state Governor through an official statement issued in Owerri Thursday, the state chairman of the Congress Comrade Austin Chilakpu said, “It is a lie that the labour has agreed with the state government on this issue”.

According to him, “No agreement at all! no agreement has been reached between government and the labour”.

The NLC chairman who spoke to our correspondent in a telephone interview, Friday, explained that, a meeting was scheduled between the Labour and government representatives but could not reach a compromise.

He said that following the deadlock of the meeting, another meeting was re-scheduled between the state government officials and the labour representatives, to come up on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The NLC leader urged workers in the state to discountenance that government claim until they hear from the leadership of the congress.

However, Imo State Government says it has approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for the State workers for the least paid worker on Grade level 1 Step 1.

According to the official statement, issued Thursday by the chief press secretary to the state government, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku the consequential adjustments on other levels will be implemented as soon as the ongoing Government-Labour negotiations are concluded.

It would be recalled that at a recent meeting Governor Uzodinma had with labour leaders in the State, he promised that he will pay the N30,000 minimum wage if all the negotiations with them are concluded.

