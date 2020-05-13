Military Officer abducted in Ondo, kidnappers demand N2m ransom

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A Senior Army Officer had been reportedly kidnapped at Auga axis, an area which is notorious for kidnapping in Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo state.

The recent abduction that involved an army officer came as a surprise to the residents because the abducted army officer was said to be alone in the car when he was abducted.

Security sources said the army officer was taken to Ibillo bush in Edo state.

The abductors demanded for N2m ransom.

The Alauga of Auga-Akoko,Oba Samuel Agunloye said he was not aware of the recent abduction but his domain was porous and kidnappers always operate in the axis.

He called for more security presence in his domain to facilitate socio-economic growth of the town.

Efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Office (DPO) for Ikare division failed as a Police Officer in Ikare who spoke in confidence confirmed that police and army team had been combing the forest around Auga Ibilo-Akunu and Ikakumo axis to release the abducted army officer.

