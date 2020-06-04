Home Sports Football Milan say Ibrahimovic making good recovery from calf injury

Milan say Ibrahimovic making good recovery from calf injury

AC Milan’s veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering well from a calf muscle injury, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

“Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about 10 days,” the club said in a statement, without giving further details.

The 38-year-old Swede, who has sparked a revival at Milan since joining the club for a second stint in January, pulled up after a training session last month.

Milan’s first game following the coronavirus stoppage will be a Coppa Italia semifinal second leg against Juventus on either 12 or 13 June and their first Serie A match is at Lecce on 22 June.

The Serie A season will now run until 2 August.

For a better society

Total Views: 50 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply