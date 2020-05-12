Micro Finance companies demand refund of loans from customers despite lockdown

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There was apprehension in Ikare- Ugbe and Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo state yesterday as officials of micro finance companies invaded the areas to demand for payment of loans they offered them.

They vowed to deal ruthlessly with their customers, if they refused to pay despite lockdown of markets and shops for the past five weeks.

According to two of the customers Mrs. Bola Adewumi and Mrs. Victoria Adamu, since the Corona Virus pandemic ravaging the country started, no shop was allowed unless those selling food and medicine whereas they were selling wears.

They disclosed that the companies were going about threatening to use force to recover their money without regard for the mood of the nation now which is not conducive.

Many shops were under lock and key in strict obedience to government directives.

According to them lack of inter-state transportation had negatively affected socio-economic activities of the people in the recent time.

They complained bitterly that corona virus pandemic had rendered many businesses to collapse

The micro finance customers pleaded with the micro-finance companies to tarry a little pending when the lock down will stop to pave way for normal business.

Efforts to speak with the micro finance officials on the allegation of harassment were futile.

For a better society

Total Views: 61 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

