From left: Director Justice Peace Development Commission (JPDC) Rev, Fr. Raymond Anohefo; Director Directorate of Social Communication, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu; Archbishop of Catholic Church Lagos, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins and Member of LACC, Very Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh, during the Media Interaction for World Peace day at Holy Cross in Lagos...PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

From left: Director Justice Peace Development Commission (JPDC) Rev, Fr. Raymond Anohefo; Director Directorate of Social Communication, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu; Archbishop of Catholic Church Lagos, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, President, SIGNIS, Archbishop of Lagos, Lady Neata Nwosu;  Member of LACC, Very Rev. Fr. Mike Umoh;  Administrator of Catholic, Very Rev. Marcellius Teko, during the Media Interaction for World Peace day at Holt Cross in Lagos… PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

