Means Buhari, others made me Deputy Senate President – Sen. Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege on Sunday, said President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his cabinet made him the “Deputy Senate President” of the 9th Assembly in Nigeria.

The federal lawmaker, who represents the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, made the assertion at a special Thanksgiving service at the Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sen. Omo-Agege, “In the history of our politics since the advent of 1999 political enterprise, President Muhammadu Buhari is not known for cheating out for people in things like this and in such situation.

“But for the first time, he put his foot on the ground and said Sen. Omo-Agege is the one who will be the Deputy Senate President. I want the Urhobo people to thank him, I want the people of Delta Central Senatorial District to thank Mr. President.

” The only reason your son for the first time since the advent of politics to be Deputy Senate President today, it is because put his feet down.”

While noting that President Buhari did do it alone, Sen. Omo-Agege pointed out that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo also endorsed his candidature.

“Urhobo people, please say thank you to our Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo.

“Our Chairman, Comrade Adamas Oshiomhole if he never wanted me to be Deputy Senate President, it also would not have happened.

“When he put his foot down working with Mr. President and Vice President, the Office of to Deputy Senate President must go to the South-South and must go to Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege. Urhobo say thank you to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

Sen. Omo-Agege, who acknowledged the efforts of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and other Northern and South-Eastern Governors in making him the Deputy Senate President said other senators from within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP showed interests for the position.

According to Sen. Omo-Agege, “The Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan who came up and told everyone who mattered that, if you want me to be the Senate President, I want you to support Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege to be my Deputy and you know how the politics of the senate is.

” If Dr. Ahmed Lawan had not stood his ground, there would been what we call it in Warri here, pure wahala. Therefore, I want all Urhobo people, all Delta Central Senatorial District to say thank you to our President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan.”

Sen. Omo-Agege also thanked the other 108 senators in the red chamber for their supports.

