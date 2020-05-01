May Day: Obaseki commends workers for support in fight against COVID-19

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed workers in the state for their sacrifice, resilience and commitment in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor said this in commemoration of Workers’ Day, a celebration of labourers and the working class promoted by the International Labour Movement, marked every May 1.

Obaseki, also expressed his appreciation to health workers and other first responders in the state, who have shown rare courage and passion on the frontlines of the state government’s efforts at managing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said, “As we celebrate Workers’ Day today, we salute the commitment and resilience of all Edo workers who are working tirelessly to build a state we can all be proud of through their meaningful services and sacrifices.

Today, we specially celebrate our health workers and other first responders, who have shown rare courage and passion on the frontlines of our efforts to manage the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We are extremely grateful to all of you, as you work round the clock, putting your lives on the line, to fight this common enemy. We owe you a debt of gratitude.”

Obaseki continued, “Although these are trying times for us all, I want to reiterate that despite dwindling economic fortunes caused by the pandemic, we remain resolute in our commitment to the welfare of workers in Edo State. This is why we have ensured the payment of all workers and pensioners in the state as and when due.

“We have continued to provide in-service training, life insurance and special allowances to all health workers managing the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Although this is not equivalent to the extent of their sacrifice, it will at least ensure that they are well motivated to carry out their roles, even more effectively.”

“As we ramp up efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, we urge you to stay at home and comply with all safety measures against this deadly virus. If you must go out, ensure to use facemask. Avoid large gatherings of more than 20 persons, observe social distancing, wash your hands regularly with soap under running water and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing”, the governor added.

