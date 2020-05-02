May Day: Obasa felicitates with workers, urges compliance on measures to curb COVID-19

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Friday felicitated with workers on the commemoration of May Day, saying they should comply on measures to curb the spread of coronavirus while resuming from May 4.

Obasa who is the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures In Nigeria, extended his hands of fellowship and comradeship to Nigerian and Lagos workers in particular in marking of the Workers Day, describing them as the wheels of progress of a nation’s economy.

This was made known in his goodwill message to workers in honouring this year’s Workers Day celebration.

“I join all other leaders of the world to celebrate and felicitate with you on the occasion of your day.

“No doubt, workers are the wheels of progress of the economy of any nation without which the well being of such nation will be at a standstill.” he said.

He said, Nigerian workers, like all other workers of the world have made tremendous contributions to the economic growth of Nigeria and therefore should be appreciated.

“I also want to use the occasion to celebrate and appreciate the contributions of Lagos House of Assembly and Lagos House of Asembly Service Commission ( LAHASCOM) workers for their tireless efforts to growth of the legislature in the state, praying that the Almighty Allah in His infinite mercy bless them.

“I however, want to implore you to dedicate yourself to your work, be honest and loyal to the management of the institution as you resume work on Monday, May 4, 2020 while ensuring that you comply with all the measures required to contain COVID-19 in the state,” he added.

