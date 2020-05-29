May 29: Double celebrations for Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

It will be double celebrations for Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR) on Friday, May 29, 2020 as the day coincides with the first anniversary of his tenure in office as the fifth elected governor of Ogun State as well as his 60th birthday.

Although he will not roll out drums that day for the celebrations due to the obvious fact that of the prevalent of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world and in conformity to the protocol directives against the spread of the virus in the country, the Gateway State Governor has cause to glorify thy holy name for sparing his life and his tenure in office up to this time.

During his inauguration, Governor Abiodun did not mince words that he would better the lots of the citizenry by ensuring good governance and provision of basic infrastructural facilities to the people of the Gateway State. As a matter of fact, quality infrastructure provision was part of his campaign promises. This he has been doing within his administration’s available resources.

“When I signed the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office a while ago, I solemnly did so beyond being a requirement for formal assumption of office. It was much more than that. I hold it as a tripartite covenant between me and God, on one part, to serve Him and reciprocate His faithfulness through the journey so far by being a tool to bring the greatest good to the greatest number of Ogun State people, regardless of creed, gender and political affiliation. On the other part, it is also a covenant with the good people of Ogun State”, he stated.

According to the Governor, his administration’s vision summarises the kernel of its Agenda: “To give Ogun State focused and qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a public private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun.”

In his pledge to the people, the Governor said: “You will always find in me conduct of Omoluabi expected of Omo Teacher!;“I will govern with character!; “I will serve you diligently and sincerely!; “I will make your interests the core of governance!; “I will neither personalise nor abuse the mandate!; and “I will not betray your trust”.

Knowing full well that the people of Ogiun State will hold him accountable for these pledges, for the past one year in office, ‘ Omo Teacher’ has been living up to expectations as he has started implementing what he has promised the good people of Ogun State.

In his administration’s determination to achieve this vision and hit the ground running, an Economic Transition Committee of eminent sons and daughters of Ogun State and Work Groups to develop a Blueprint and an Implementation Roadmap was set up.

The number of initiatives that have emerged from the Tunde Lemo- led Economic Transition Committee that will propel the State in the desired direction, according to the Governor, included:. Public Service Reform; Empowerment of Local Government Council; . Transparent Public Finance Management; Security; Employment Trust Fund; Physical Infrastructure; Education; Health; Agriculture and Food Security; Information & Communication Technology (ICT); Tourism and Entertainment Industry.

Among the achievements of the Governor in the last 365 days as the helmsman of the state, are: construction/ rehabilitation of roads across the state; Renovation of public schools across the state; Provision of Ogun Tech Hub on order to take not only Abeokuta, the state capital, but the whole state to the global space; Provision of health facilities; Agricultural developments in the state and palliative to the poor/ vulnerable and the aged in the state.

The Governor has been approaching all these systematically so as to ensure that people of the state reap dividends of democracy promised them during his electioneering. He ensured that shortly after his inauguration he made the roads smooth for the residents of the state by embarking on fixing some bad roads in local governments.

The Ota-Navy School of Music Road and that of Ota-Odo Pako to link Army Command in Lagos are good examples. Today, people in Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area are heaving sighs of relief as they are no more having difficulty in linking Lagos from their area especially when there is any traffic logjam from Sango-toll gate to other areas in Lagos.

In the area of education/ workers’ welfare, apart from promoting 10,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in some schools, the Abiodun administration has also reinstated the sacked workers by the immediate past administration and employed other 2,000 workers which the Labour unions appreciated. He has been doing these while adopting a multi-pronged approach to tackle unemployment.

As a youth-friendly Governor, Prince Abiodun embarked on massive rehabilitation of the State Camp of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), which has been in deplorable state. To improve on electricity supply especially at the grassroots, the state government has purchased transformers ready for distribution to some local government areas. This, of course, will curb rural- urban migration and will also make better life for rural dwellers.

To ensure food security and support to farmers, the Governor through his wife has distributed planting materials to farmers in the state. This will surely go a long way in encouraging farmers in this planting season to engage more in agriculture and this will definitely prevent food insecurity in the Gateway State.

On the provision of decent accommodation to people, the Governor has announced that 130 housing units of Prince Court, Abeokuta are 95 per cent ready, advising the prospective occupiers to do the needful in maintaining the property.

Dapo Abiodun’s efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic in the state are unparalleled as apart from building Isolation Centres where the Coronavirus suspects are quarantined, he ensures the provision of palliatives to the poor and vulnerable. And as part of

The state government said that it had finalised arrangement for the deployment of drive-through testing facilities across the state as part of the activities to curb further spread of the pandemic. According to him, these were specific targets for vulnerable areas, such as border communities with other states to stem community transmission into the state.

He assured the citizens of safety, stating that there is no need for panic as the medical and other health professionals are on top of the situation. “By the grace of God, we will record a zero number of cases soonest”, he had assured the people of the state.

On security: In his determination to live up to the oath of office that invests in me the responsibility of the Chief Security Officer of the State, Governor Abiodun had warned from the outset that he won’t tolerate crime in any form crime in the state, warning the would-be perpetrators to think twice so that they won’t be dealt with accordingly no matter whose ox will be gored.

“We warn those who might want to take advantage of the current situation to perpetrate any form of crime or criminality. Ogun State has zero-tolerance for crimes. And if you test our will, the government and the security agencies will be swift in apprehending you and bringing you to justice.

“Parents and guardians are therefore, urged to ensure the conduct and activities of their children and wards are in consonance with law, public morality and order”.

All these, among others in 365 days should be regarded as a top of the iceberg of laudable and developmental projects Governor Abiodun has in the kitty for the people of Ogun State

As the Governor is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday, May 29, we wish him many happy returns of the day in good health, more wisdom and strength to excel and lad the people of the Gateway State to the Promised Land.

