Maurice Iwu chairs Imo State committee on prevention of coronavirus

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has constituted a 9-member committee on prevention of coronavirus with Prof Maurice Iwu as chairman.
Other members are:
Dr. Okeji Austin (Ministry of Health) – Member/Secretary
Dr. Kingsley Achigbu (Fed Medical Centre – Member
Dr. Uduji Uchenna (Imo Specialist Hospital – Member
Dr. Duru Chukwuma JP (IMSUTH) – Member
Prof. Isiah Ibe, (Med. Lab, University of Benin – Member
Miss Nkem Chimeze Ijere, (Public Health) – Member
Dr. Chimezie Iwuala – Member
Dr. Kyrian Duruewuru (Chairman NMA-Imo Chapter) – Member
Governor Uzodinma said the initiative was for the prevention of the spread of the disease.
Recall that in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus, Uzodinma directed the Ministry of Health to activate all platforms, including emergency response measures with the procurement of protective equipment, enhanced border surveillance, community enlightenment and distribution of sanitisers.
