Maurice Iwu chairs Imo State committee on prevention of coronavirus

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has constituted a 9-member committee on prevention of coronavirus with Prof Maurice Iwu as chairman.

Other members are:

Dr. Okeji Austin (Ministry of Health) – Member/Secretary

Dr. Kingsley Achigbu (Fed Medical Centre – Member

Dr. Uduji Uchenna (Imo Specialist Hospital – Member

Dr. Duru Chukwuma JP (IMSUTH) – Member

Prof. Isiah Ibe, (Med. Lab, University of Benin – Member

Miss Nkem Chimeze Ijere, (Public Health) – Member

Dr. Chimezie Iwuala – Member

Dr. Kyrian Duruewuru (Chairman NMA-Imo Chapter) – Member

Governor Uzodinma said the initiative was for the prevention of the spread of the disease.

Recall that in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus, Uzodinma directed the Ministry of Health to activate all platforms, including emergency response measures with the procurement of protective equipment, enhanced border surveillance, community enlightenment and distribution of sanitisers.

