Massive hits recorded as KONGA flags off 8th anniversary sales

Thousands of shoppers stormed the website and offline stores of Konga as the company flagged off its 8th year anniversary sales.

The Conga’s 8th year anniversary sales tagged K8onga Beyond the Hype runs til Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The e-commerce giant had announced that it would be rolling out the drums to celebrate its customers, even as it revealed that it had put together a number of mouth-watering offers as part of efforts to celebrate its eight years of outstanding innovations and leadership in the Nigerian e-Commerce sector.

Subsequently, Nigerians had thronged the Konga website throughout Monday to be the first to get their hands on the amazing deals and freebies on offer.

Also serving as a source of excitement for many was the opportunity of winning the sum of N100,000 which Konga had equally highlighted as one of its incentives to customers daily throughout the period of the promotion.

Feelers emanating from Konga indicate that traffic started building up on the website from 12am as early-bird shoppers sought to gain first mover advantage over others.

Furthermore, the traffic rose during the day, with a huge number of excited bargain hunters trooping to the e-Commerce site to enjoy unmatched deals and rock-bottom prices across multiple product categories including mobile phones, computing and devices, electronics, FMCG products, kitchen appliances, fashion, wine and spirits, and much more.

Meanwhile, investigations also reveal that many other shoppers chose to storm Konga’s physical stores, defying the downpour witnessed in parts of the country on Monday.

Feedback from Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Imo, Delta, Kano, Ibadan, Akwa Ibom and many other parts of the country showed that Konga’s physical stores witnessed some significant walk-in traffic, a factor attributed to the store-only deals which formed a major feature of the anniversary sales.

‘‘During my lunch break, I decided to visit the Konga store in Ikeja along with a couple of my colleagues,’’ disclosed Funke Olojede, a copywriter at a marketing communications firm in Lagos.

‘‘It turned out to be a great idea as we were able to grab some heavily discounted products which were only available in-store.

“Throughout the remaining days of the promotion, I will be on the hunt, online and in the stores, for other sweet deals,’’ she revealed.

