Many feared dead as robbers attack First Bank, Polaris in Ondo

It was like a scene in one of the hollywood scenes when gunmen stormed Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday evening and attacked two banks in the community.

The two banks affected were First Bank and Polaris Bank situated in the central part of the community.

Four person were said to have been killed in the robbery attack as the gunmen shot sporadically while the operation lasted.

It was gathered that the robbers gained entry into the banks through the aid of dynamites.

The identities of those that were killed by the robbers cannot be confirmed as at the time of filing in this report with two policemen attached to the banks among the casualties.

When contacted, the Police Spokesperson in Ondo State, CSP Femi Joseph said he was yet to be briefed.

