Manufacturers’ appetite for forex on decline

COMFORT EKELEME

Against the believe that there is an increase on the rate at which manufacturers source for foreign exchange, report from the Manufactures Association of Nigeria (MAN) has shown that the rate is currently on the decline.

MAN in its third quarter Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) report said 70 per cent of Chief Executive Officers interview disagreed that the rate at which the sector sources foreign exchange has improved, while 15 per cent agreed that the sector’s foreign exchange (forex) sourcing has improved.

According to the report, the other 15 per cent are not sure that forex has improved, adding that the response thus further confirmed that much has not changed in the supply of forex to the industry for purchase of machines, raw-materials and other manufacturing input that are currently not available in the country.

At the moment most manufacturers source forex only at the parallel market at unfavorable exchange rate, making manufacturing import bills for raw-materials and machinery that not locally available unnecessarily high. This has been a major reason the sector has not competed favorubaly in the community market, particularly as it is awashed with cheap and sub-standard foreign substitutes.

On the lending lending rate, the report noted majority 82 per cent of the respondents disagree that the rate at which commercial banks lend to manufacturing sector encourages productivity in the sector.

The report further noted that this is evident in the double-digit cost of borrowing from the commercial banks even amidst measures by the monetary authority to reduce cost of borrowing in the country, adding that this to large extent discourages investment particularly in the manufacturing sector.

“It is therefore imperative that the Association sustain the advocacy for policy measures that will lower the cost of borrowing to increase productivity and competitiveness of the sector while partnering the federal government to interrogate the performance of the various single digit interest rate funding windows available for the real sector of the economy,” the report said.

On the size of loan to the manufacturing sector, 80 per cent of CEOs of manufacturing companies disagreed that the volume of commercial banks loan to the manufacturing sector encourages productivity in the sector. This obviously underscore the need for the current Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve and sustain the current policy aimed at increasing loan to the productive sector of the economy to stimulate national output.

The report further stressed the need for CBN to review the guidelines of the various development fund to ensure that the terms and conditions are liberal enough to attract borrowing from the industrial sector.

Further more, the report noted that 80per cent of the respondents disagree that Government Capital Expenditure implementation encourages productivity in the sector.

This perception, the report said rests principally on delay in budget approvals; the small size of budgetary allocation for capital expenditure; and the poor implementation of CAPEX, culminating to poor basic infrastructure such as inefficient port infrastructure, inadequate electricity supply, deplorable road networks and low patronage of domestic products by the government.

Ideally, government expenditures and procurement are veritable catalysts for improved productivity, growth and employment. For instance, capital project that is well funded and properly implemented will translate to improved patronage of manufacturers producing products like cement, iron rods, billets, tiles, nails, iron mesh, pipes, angle irons, doors, window frames and employ local engineers to mention but a few.

