Man in court for having sex with goat

The police in Ekiti State on Friday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Sunday Ogaji, who allegedly had sex with a she-goat.

The defendant is standing trial on one count of “unnatural offence” at an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that “the defendant committed the offence on March 4 around 2.30pm at Basiri area in Ado-Ekiti.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

The presiding magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He said, “The offence contravened the provisions of Section 214(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to present his witnesses.

Awosika adjourned the case until March 31, 2020 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the police in Ekiti State have arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Ado-Ekiti.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, said the men; Sola Adeyiwola, Michael Oladipo and Samuel Ogunlade, were arrested for alleged rape and cultism.

Amba, who spoke on Friday while parading some suspected criminals alleged that “the trio were arrested at noon by his men after attacking a lady and forced her into an uncompleted building at the Olorunsogo area of the state capital, where she was gang-raped.”

The CP, who said the three suspects confessed to be members of Eiye confraternity admitted to the rape allegation.

Amba also paraded one John Okafor for allegedly attacking two students at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Olasehinde Olawale and Peter Lucky, and forced them to transfer N7,000 to his United Bank for Africa Account No 2141886420, at gunpoint.

The police commissioner said, “The case was immediately reported and the police went after the suspects.

“On February 24, 2020, John Okafor was arrested and he confessed to the alleged crime and mentioned one Kingsley as his accomplice,” Amba said.

“As soon as investigations are concluded, all the suspects arrested shall be charged,” he added.

For a better society

Total Views: 76 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

