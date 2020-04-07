MAN applaud NGF response on the manufacturing sector

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appealed to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to give the necessary directives for adequate sensitization of officers who are reluctant to giving manufacturers essential products, easy movement hampering the chain of distribution.

In a statement issued in Lagos, President of MAN Engr. Mansur Ahmed said while MAN will continue to play its role as an advocacy body committed to creating a friendly business environment for manufacturers, it will also rely on the government to reciprocate by implementing the suggestions of the association on the support for the sector during this pandemic.

MAN President explained that the directive of the NGF has yielded good outcomes in some states as its members have testified to unhindered operations in the face of the lockdown.

He noted that some security operatives in other states are not yielding particularly, the rank and file officers on the field.

He said the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and another complementing sector that makes the value chain of essential products available are very critical and the association was glad that the government recognized this critical role in its directive for 14days lockdown.

According to Ahmed, since the decision to lock down economic activities by different states and the eventual national declaration by the President of Nigeria, MAN has maintained consistent talks with relevant government stakeholders on the survival and sustenance of livelihood of Nigerians via the operation of the critical manufacturing sector and has indeed yielded positive results.

