Man, 32, in police net for defiling 7-year-old

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

A 32-year-old man has been nabbed by Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl.

The suspect Chigbo Akpoluobi, a native of As a village, Ohaji Egbema LGA, Imo State was said to have invited the victim to his rented apartment on the14/6/2020 and defiled her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested following a tip off adding that the victim has been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

He said, “On the 16/6/2020 at about 12:30pm following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chigbo Akpoluobi ‘m’ aged 32 years native of Asa village in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State but reside at Ubodukwu road Nkitaku,Okpoko.

“Suspect allegedly lured a Seven years old girl to his rented apartment on the 14/6/2020 and defiled her”.

Mohammed said that suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP John Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

For a better society

Total Views: 86 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

