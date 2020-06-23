Man, 29 in police net for stealing phone during church service

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Police has arrested one Osoko Chukwuka (42) for being in possession of a stolen phone which he allegedly bought for N10,000.

Information has it that the phone, a Huawei Medipad T3 model valued at N80,000 was stolen at Catholic Chapel Retreat Centre Okpuno Church, Awka where it was being charged by one Valentine Chikwado Chukwu, (29), a native of Umuozu Ngugo village, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said, “On Friday, 19th June 2020, Police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division Awka arrested one Osoko Chukwuka ‘m’ aged 42 years of Amede village, mgbakwu with a Huawai Medipad T3 phone valued at eighty thousand naira {#80,000} reasonably suspected to have been stolen..

“Preliminary investigation on the 20/6/2020 further led to the arrest of the principal suspect, one Valentine Chikwado Chukwu ‘m’ aged 29years of Umuozu Ngugo village of in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State but reside at Amezika village Mgbakwu .

“Suspect confessed to have stolen the phone on the 28th May 2020, at the Catholic Chapel Retreat Centre Okpuno Awka, from where the owner, Barr Ijeoma Igbokwe, plugged it for charging in the church during service and sold the phone at the rate of Ten thousand (#10,000) Naira only.Case will be charged to Court for prosecution”.

