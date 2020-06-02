Malaysia records no COVID-19 deaths in 10 days

Malaysia has gone into 10 days without any new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday, leaving the total deaths in the country at 115.

Health Ministry Director General, Noor Hisham, said Malaysia reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,857.

Imported cases made up the majority with 26 reported, while among local transmissions, six are locals and six more foreign nationals.

“The majority of the country’s new COVID-19 cases recently were contributed by imported cases and local transmission among foreign nationals involving foreign workers and several clusters identified in immigration detention facilities,’’ Hisham said.

Hisham added that local transmission involving Malaysian citizens has been on the decline.

“The authorities are working to control further transmission among foreign workers while providing those tested positive with best treatment,’’ he added.

Another 51 recoveries were recorded recently, bringing the total cured and discharged to 6,404.

Of the remaining 1,338 cases, eight are currently being held in intensive care and two of those are in need of assisted breathing.

(NAN)

For a better society

Total Views: 84 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

