Oyo state workers have confirmed the payment of May salary ahead of the Eidil-fitr celebration.

We gathered that the workers received alert on Friday.

The prompt payment of this month’s salary is to ensure all workers celebrate the Muslim festival at home with happy mood.

Eidil-fitr marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. The Muslims are already preparing for the auspicious occasion as they set for moon sighting.

For a better society

Total Views: 53 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn