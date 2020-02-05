Makinde is on right path —Peter Obi

…As Gov charges Commissioners to leave indelible marks on current assignment

Former Governor of Anambra State and the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde on his eight months of purposeful and focused leadership in the state, asking him to keep it up.

Obi, who spoke at the State Government Retreat on the topic, “Building a robust economy with scarce resources,” said that the Governor has deployed his private sector experience for the service of Oyo State.

Obi said: “My interaction with the people really shows that you are on the right track,” adding that the people are happy with developments in Oyo State so far.

Obi, who said he was happy that Governor Makinde was focusing on three key indices of measuring Human Development Index- Education, Health and Economy, said that the Executive Council of the State must key into the Governor’s vision so that the State can arrive its destination safely.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Mr. Obi as also saying that the ship of the State must not carry any passenger who has passed his or her destination.

He urged Makinde to always ensure 100 per cent commitment of efforts to his targets, as according to him, what the people want to see is not 100 per cent of results but 100 per cent of efforts.

“I am happy the way things are going. Gov. Makinde is the driver of the vehicle taking you all to the destination. Your duty is to cooperate with him so that the vehicle will safely reach the destination,” Obi said.

The former Governor also emphasised the importance of communication in governance, adding that members of the executive council must be ready to tell the Governor the bitter truth, which he called “the bad news” at all times.

While addressing the retreat, Governor Makinde, who undertook a review of his Government’s service delivery around the four point service agenda, said that overall, “we are on the way to actualising the accelerated development of Oyo State.”

He said: “We can only do more at the speed of two things; one, at the speed of the Team, secondly, we can do more at the speed of Trust.”

He added that the retreat would help his team members review and set targets for service delivery in the coming months.

He said: “I have so much trust in you. So, please come along and let us move together at a speed of trust. We have quite a bit of work to do together as an administration. It may appear like are we really doing something that may seriously impact on governance? My answer is yes.

“So, let us do our own bit as part of the team and I believe that setting that standard in governance will ensure that, in this room, we will have the opportunity for continuity, because when you are there when the ingredients are being put together, you have the chance to know how that soup will come out at the end of the day.”

