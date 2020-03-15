Makinde flags off free medical mission

Governor Seyi Makinde will, on Monday, kick off free medical mission in Oyo North Senatorial District.

The medical mission will include free surgical operations and other medical examinations.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, revealed this in a statement he issued.

He added that the free health mission was introduced by the present administration with the aim to improve the quality of healthcare among the residents of Oyo State.

“The free medical mission was introduced with the aim of improving the quality of healthcare services among the people and reducing medical quackery practices,” the statement reads.

Dr. Bello also added that the mission would kick off at L.A Primary School, Agede, Kisi, in Irepo local government area and will entail free medical activities such as checking of blood pressure, HIV test with free drugs, checking of Hermia, Lipoma, Sebaceous cyst and breast lumps.

The programme will be used to enlighten the people on food hygiene, waste management and good sanitation.

Local government areas that will benefit from the first phase of the free medical exercise include Irepo, Olorunsogo, Orelope, Saki West, Saki East, Atisbo and Iwajowa.

Others are Kajola, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Oriire.

