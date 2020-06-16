Makinde admits crisis in PDP engages Ladoja, Akinjide , Balogun on reconciliation

JOE OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Following the growing dissensions in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, governor Seyi Makinde on Monday appointed Ladoja, Akinjide, Balogun and others to reconcile aggrieved members of the party .

The steering committee headed by Dr. Saka Balogun has seven members , with the mandate to look into the challenges confronting the peaceful coexistence of members and reconcile various aggrieved factions in the party .

Members of the Committee include a former Chief of Staff to governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Dr. Saka Balogun , wife of the former governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja , Chief Mutiat Ladoja, former Minister of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) , Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, Chief Sunday Ogunlade, Chief Olayiwola Baale, Chief Jacob Adetoro , and the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha .

Inaugurating the committee , the state governor , Seyi Makinde implored the members to particularly consider some members of the party whose legitimate requests and had not been met as well as address various grievances and acrimony among party members in order to move the party forward.

The governor, who had in recent time faced severe criticism for allegedly running the party as a personal company , explained that having spent one year in office, residents of the state still have high expectations from his administration .

He added that as a governor , with the people’s mandate , he was more determined to fulfill people’s hopes and aspirations for a better Oyo state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Saka Balogun, in his response said that since the governor had admitted the various grievances in the party, the Committee would duly work to justify the opportunity to serve.

