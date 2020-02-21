Lyon’s Dep., Sen. Degi-Eremienyo provides proof of unique certificate

The ousted deputy governor-elect in Bayelsa State, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo has named three of his Primary School teachers who can confirm to the world that he did not forge his certificates.

The deputy governor-elect addressed the press in Abuja on Thursday where he denied the allegation of Certificate forgery.

Degi-Eremienyo further asked the police to vet his credentials, lamenting that the Supreme Court ruling had left him greatly traumatised and in distress.

He said he called the press in order to defend his reputation which the Justices of the apex court whether consciously or unconsciously, have subjected to scurrilous scandal, assault and unfair imputation.

He said, “Let me state that some of my primary school teachers are still alive: Chief Eredogiyo Watson, Chief Allen Obebe-Orukari and Susan Otiotio.”

The Senator also stated that he attended secondary school: namely Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema, Rivers State where some of his classmates were Harrison Braide, Tombo Douglas, Ferdinand Amabebe: Professor Owunari George Will, Justice Biobele Georgewill, Chief David Briggs and Alpheus Otta.

He also named some of his teachers as Wamarte and Mrs Humbly, Mr Frank etc.

“All my academic certificates are in the public domain. Whether they are genuine or forged are verifiable matters,” he added.

“If these certificates exist and have not been altered in any manner, it would mean they are genuine. The next enquiry would then be if the names appearing thereon belong to me or belong to some other persons.

“If no other persons can be found who claim the names in the certificates then they are mine.

￼

“Judges including justices of the Supreme Court are free to request law enforcement agencies to investigate persons who appear before them as to the commission or otherwise of crimes.

“All the educational qualifications I presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission to aid my constitutional qualification were acquired by me personally from institutions here in Nigeria which are still in existence till date. The records are verifiable anytime and any day here in Nigeria,” he said.

For a better society

Total Views: 88 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

