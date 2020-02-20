Luminous introduces innovative Solar Tall Tubular Batteries; offers industry-leading 24 months warranty

Ugo AMADI

Simba Group, distributors of Luminous power back up solutions including inverters, batteries and solar powered systems, have unveiled a ‘first of its kind’ Luminous Solar Tall Tubular battery into the Nigerian market. The battery which is optimized for solar applications, is made with patented technologies to offer fast charging and long power-backup.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product held at the company’s corporate office in Lagos, Mr Ravi Srivastava, Business Head – Simba Power Products said, “We at Simba are delighted to launch the Luminous Solar Tall Tubular battery, made with patented alloys and manufactured to the highest standards. This is the first tubular battery with 24 months warranty in Nigeria.

“At Simba, we are passionate about the drive to consistently deliver innovative products and services across the country. Recently, we were the first in Nigeria to introduce the paperless warranty system, our mobile app for customers and our e-training platform for electricians who service our products. We believe that this Luminous Solar Tall Tubular battery, which lasts longer and charges quicker, will deliver ultimate value to our customers.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr Karthik Govindarajan, Group Head – Marketing, Simba Group explained that “the driving force behind Simba has always been Affordability, Innovation and Service – the three pillars of our go-to-market strategy. Some of our recent successes have been the Luminous DeLite, a value-optimised package comprising of an inverter, tubular battery and trolley sold at N99,000 only, which ensures access to the inverter solution for at all.

“We also recently introduced the Regalia, an advanced wall-mounted system powered by Lithium-ion batteries, Wi-Fi enabled and solar-ready, to cater to the discerning user. All these amazing products are backup by our award-winning Simba Service – Africa’s largest inverter and battery service network offering 24/7 support to our customers. Simba Service is spread across 11 company-owned service centres, 31 partner service centres and has over 500 engineers and electricians across the country.”

Simba Group, founded in Nigeria in 1988, is a conglomerate with operations across Nigeria’s most dynamic economic sectors – agriculture, alternative energy, backup power supply systems, networking and data transmission, ICT infrastructure development, and commercial vehicles. The group commands leadership positions in all five companies that share a simple, yet effective, corporate philosophy: providing the customer with unparalleled satisfaction. In partnership with globally renowned companies such as Luminous, TVS Motors, Avaya, Mahindra etc. – Simba Group offers Nigerians innovative products and solutions, backed by attentive and industry-leading customer service.

