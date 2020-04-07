Lockdown: We’ll disburse relieve material on Wednesday – Osun govt

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has announced that it will commence the distribution of palliatives from Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Commissioner for Information, Funke Agbemode, who told journalist on Tuesday, explained that the palliatives would be distributed to the 3,020 polling centres in the state in order to aid door-to- door distribution.

Meanwhile, the State Government has taken delivery of food supplies and other relief materials from Citi Trust Holdings Plc, represented by Mr. Adewole Adekunle and Wema Bank Plc represented by Prince Adeyeni Adeniji; the Zonal Manager, Osun State, for the management of the effect of the State-wide lockdown on the people of Osun.

The supplies comprised 1,000 bags of 5kg rice, vegetable oil, spaghetti, noodles, etc. from Citi Trust Holdings; and 3,000 bags of rice, vegetable oil etc. from Wema Bank.

During the handover of the supplies in Osogbo, the Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, appreciated Wema Bank and Citi Trust holdings PLC, for their kind support towards the State Government.

He stated that the distribution of palliatives from the State Government would commence on Wednesday across all the 3,020 polling centres in the State in order to enable door-to-door distribution of items and avoid overcrowding, adding that the welfare of Citizens in the State is of utmost importance to the State Govt.

Delivering the relief items of behalf of the Chairman of Citi Trust Holdings Plc, Mr. Yemi Adefisan, represented by Mr. Adewole Adekunle, thanked the State Government of Osun on behalf of the Chairman of Citi Trust Holdings, noting that the palliatives delivered are aimed at providing relief to the most vulnerable in Osun State.

The Secretary to the Osun State COVID-19 Relief Committee, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, thanked Governor Oyetola for finding it necessary to set up Osun State COVID-19 Relief Committee made up of eminent sons and daughters of the state who are saddled with the responsibility of seeking support from organizations and individuals in order to provide palliatives for the citizens of the State.

He assured that more supplies will come into the State as time goes on.

