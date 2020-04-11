Lockdown: We now have enough relief packages for Lagosians- Sanwo-Olu

The Governor gave the assurance while playing host to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

There had been complaints by the residents in the State that the stimulus packages by the State Government to cushion the effects of restriction as a result of coronavirus pandemic was not getting to them.

But the Governor raised hope, saying with the Federal Government support with relief package, the State now have enough for the residents.

The relief items were to be handed over by the minister to the State Government at Customs Office, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.

While receiving the Minister, Sanwo-Olu said, “Mr. President had asked her to come and support the state with. So on behalf of the people and government of Lagos state, we want to thank Mr President very well, for continuing to be the father of the nation and for leading the nation at this time.

“You are aware they have started intervention in other parts of the country even before they got in here, and like the Minister has said, they have started identifying from their database those that will enjoy intervention of trader moni and market moni, that is something I think is novel and we need to encourage, because it’s going to affect the market women and men.

“Also from their intervention, they are going to handover, this will go into our startegic COVID 19 emergency food response, which you all know the state government started a week ago, which has entered the second phase.

“I’m sure what the Federal Government is also giving us now is going into the third phase. What it means is for you to tell Lagosians that that is more than enough that we believe we will push down to citizens. If you don’t get in phase 1 or II, you will get in Phase III. We would continue to review, so that we don’t give the same set of people everytime.

“With what the state and Private sector have also donated we will be getting more than enough to give out it’s just the logistics we want to manage, which is what we are doing, but you have to tell the people; patience is also important, we will get these things out as soon as possible,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

While delivering the President message, the minister said, “We are here thus afternoon to pay a solidarity visit to govt and people of Lagos State on this unfortunate COVID 19 Pandemic that is affecting us in the nation and secondly to follow up on the directive of Mr. President to give out palliative to the affected state; Lagos, Ogun and FCT that is lockdown by the Federal Goververnent.

“We are bringing food relief in term of rice and condiment and secondly we want also flag off the trader moni and market moni intervention of the Federal Government programme that has been in existence for some time, Mr president has directed that we expand the intervention to also include other vulnerable group especially the market moni and trader moni, and this is basically why we are here this afternoon,” she said.