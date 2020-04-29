Lockdown: ‘Markets, banks to open; no school, clubs’ – Sanwo-Olu releases guidelines

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced new guidelines for easing the COVID-19 lockdown.

The rules take effect from Monday, May 4, 2020.

The details are that all places of worship remain closed until further notice; eateries and restaurants to open between 9am-3pm and are to do only takeout. No eat in.

“Public transport. All commuters to wear masks and gloves. Hand-washing equipment and thermometers must be provided. Buses to load 60% capacity. No standing. All air conditioners off! All commercial bikes suspended! Tricycles two passengers only.

“Controlled easing phase for all businesses: Banks and companies are as follows. All staff will work between 9am and 3pm. Maximum of 60% capacity on ground. Others to work from home.

“All schools remain closed! Teach online! Whistle blower channels to be introduced for any one who flaunts the directives

“All beaches, clubs, gyms, salon, cinemas, swimming pool remains closed! Markets to open on designated days between 9am-3pm

“50% elevator capacity only. Funerals are permitted. Only 20 people permitted and that includes the officiating ministers. No party to follow it.

“Curfew remains in place as directed by the President. 6am to 8pm. Review of compliance to be done again in two weeks!”

