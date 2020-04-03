Lockdown: Lagos council gives helping hands to curb pandemic

COMFORT EKELEME

As part of efforts towards curbing the dreaded Corona virus disease, the Executive Chairman Itire Ikate Local Council development Area Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira has employed different measures to ensure the safety and well-being of his people.

The Council Chairman while distributing preventive materials such as hand sanitizers and washing buckets to the people and placement of dispensers in strategic places within the communities and the council secretariat, reemphasised the need to give enlightenment on the virus and to curtail its spread within the community,

Apatira also embarked on the decontamination exercise of all communites in Itire Ikate from the council secretariat to market places and schools in the area.

The council also distributed relief packages to the Indigenes of the community of about 14,000 households throughout the seven wards in the council.

