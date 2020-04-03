Home Energy Lockdown: IBEDC shun disconnection of defaulting customers

Chief Operating Officer, IBEDC Mr John Ayodele.

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has said there will be no disconnection of electricity to non-paying customers during this period of the coronavirus lockdown.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Mr  John Ayodele disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to him, this is in recognition of the current precarious and tense situation pervading the country and the whole world occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“IBEDC is a  customer -centric organisation, with the welfare and wellbeing of  its customers at heart.

“Therefore, management has decided to suspend the disconnection of non -paying customers  to help alleviate the hardship and pressure Nigerians are facing as a result of the  various lockdown across our franchise.

“Furthermore, as much as it is within our remit and control, we will ensure regular and steady supply of power to make the stay at home order more bearable bearing in mind the attendant challenges and  pressure that this pandemic has brought on us,” he said.

Ayodele said  in recognition of these, and to ensure safety of  staff and customers, IBEDC had  temporarily  recalled its staff on non-essential duties from the field as part of the COVID -19 safety protocols of social distancing and limiting physical contact.

He reassured customers that this would  not in any way  hinder or disrupt services.

“However, we will continue to advise our customers of their bills electronically by emails and SMS .

“Also , our staff on essential duties ,the  technical crew will be available to attend to faults  speedily during this period, under strict supervision of  our health, safety and environment  team to ensure complete compliance to NCDC and  WHO safety protocols,” he said.

He urged customers to take advantage of alternate hassle free payment channels to pay or vend.

He said this include online( Quickteller, Jumia, Fetswallet and payarena) or USSD ( GTB,MCASH, Etranzact) for electricity, to reduce physical contact and likely exposure to the virus at crowded locations.

“They can also reach us through our call centre number 0700 123 9999 or call their business hubs directly to report faults or make enquiries,” Ayodele said.

 He, however,  appealed to  customers to stay safe and obey all the COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

