Lockdown: givefood.ng to expand community support to the needy

While the health implications of COVID are at the forefront of the debate and are driving the initial response, the economic impact of lockdown on the most vulnerable is devastating and they face a daily fight to access food and water to survive.

Across Nigeria, civic-minded individuals and corporations are recognising this and searching for ways to support their fellow citizens, but this response needs to be coordinated and delivered at an unprecedented scale.

givefood.ng is a coalition of partners that have come together to address this challenge.

According to a statement from the coalition, collectively, the partners will provide a technology enabled logistics solution to help those who want to direct their resources to the most vulnerable, while ensuring availability of food packs at easily accessible points for those that need them.

Coalition founder Kola Masha, CEO of Babban Gona, said: “We have been inspired by the collective willingness we have seen among Nigerians to help their fellow citizens at a critical time. When we have millions of vulnerable people that need help, we cannot rely on the contributions or interventions of others, we must all come together to support them.

“This is the vision for givefood.ng; for ordinary Nigerians to have access to a platform that can safely and securely deliver assistance to those that need it. We believe that with the partners we have been able to bring together, the civic spirit we have seen and the support we have received from Nigeria’s private sector, we can quickly achieve a system that provides 1 million meals for Nigerians each week. Anyone who wants to give food can do so by simply visiting givefood.ng today.”

givefood.ng has over 100 food collection points through partnerships with various supermarket chains.

A sponsor who wants to support a beneficiary in their community visits givefood.ng and loads money into their account.

The money uploaded will be converted into a number of weeks of food for one individual calculated at N2,000 per week per person. If you upload N2,000 you can feed one individual for one week. If you upload N10000 you can feed five individuals for one week.

The sponsor selects the specific location from a list on the website where beneficiaries can access to donate to. The sponsor can personally add a specific beneficiary and select the specific location where this beneficiary will pick up the donation from. The sponsor decides how many weeks of food he or she wants to provide to each beneficiary.

The sponsor generates a token on the website for each beneficiary which can be sent as an SMS to the beneficiary or printed/written down and physically given. A token can be credited with a minimum of N2,000.

The beneficiary can go to any participating distribution partner and redeem the value of the token. So, if the beneficiary has been given two weeks of food, he/she will receive two packages of non-perishable food items.

The food packs may vary from location to location due to availability but are all valued at N2,000 and will usually contain: 2kg swallow, 1 kg pasta, 500g sugar, 7 – 9 packets of 70g instant noodles, 4 packets of 70g tomato pastes.