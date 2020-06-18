Lockdown Ease: Osun residents groan under high cost of items

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO

Despite the fact that the Osun State Government has temporarily eased the lockdown that was imposed on the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of it has continued to rub off on residents of the state.

The cost of farm produce, food items and essential goods and services in the state has continued to soar high.

Investigation conducted by CHAMPION NEWS revealed that residents are lamenting the cost of food stuffs like Garri which sold for N70 per Kongo prior to the lock down, but now goes for N250.

Some complained that the cost of purchasing soup ingredients like tomatoes, pepper, palm and groundnut oil and others were on the high side and since some markets were allowed to operate, there was no clear difference between the cost of those items and the amount they were sold at street kiosks.

At some shopping Malls especially the new Osun Mall, shoppers who thronged the market to purchase household items could not hold back their surprise as the price tags have changed

The same also goes for gadgets and electronic devices whose cost have increased by more than 60% as a visit round some electronic and phone shop confirmed.

However, buyers were seen purchasing these items enmasse even though they were observed complaining about the cost.

One customer Mrs. Blessing Onigbinde lamented that she had gone to the market to make enquiry about the cost of a particular brand of mattress.

According to her, she and the dealer had settled at N45, 000 for the mattress but when she went to withdraw the money to make the payment, she was shocked when she was informed that it has increased to N55, 000.

Representatives of market women whose views were sought refused to comment on the issue rather they referred CHAMPION NEWS to their leaders who were not on hand to respond.

However, it was gathered that a reason for the high cost of these items was because of the closed boundaries, a situation which has made transporters to charge exorbitant fares and also because these transporters have to ‘settle’ people at the check points.

The state government had earlier in the month eased for 14 days the lockdown that was imposed throughout the state.

