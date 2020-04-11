Lock down should not stop divine activities, says Apostle Ademola

He said physical restriction imposed on man by the government to contain further spread of the deadly Coronavirus is not tantamount to suspension of divine activities which believers ought to understand.

Ademola who hails from Ondo State said when Jesus was physically locked down in the grave, some of his disciples thought divine activities in this regard were suspended as recorded in the book of Mark.16:2-3 but noted that very early in the morning in the first day of the week, Jesus Christ rose from the grave at the rising of the sun.

According to him, when the apostles arrived at the sepulcher they asked themselves, “who shall roll away the stone from the door of the sepulchre? They had concluded by human assessment that the restriction of man from physically helping Jesus was going to deter divinity from carrying out activities on his behalf, how little man thinks!

He further stated: “But I love the answer to their question in the book of Matthew.281-2. At the end of the Sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene, and the other Mary to see the sepulchre. And behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it.

“Meaning, the physical restriction of man around him does not stop the activities of divinity. The Bible says, an angel rolled back the stone from the door of the sepulchre and sat upon it, why?

Quoting from prophet Jeremiah, he said: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? For among my people are found wicked men. The angel sat on it because God knew that the possibility for man to go roll back the stone against the door the second time was there. Meaning whatever God does for you, he will not give the enemy any room to counter it.

“Locked down is not shut down! You can be locked down and divine activities are still going on in your life but remember to pray, Study the word and extend your hand of financial and material fellowship. Locked down but never shut down. The best of ideas were conceived in (solitude).We pray against air crash that can plunge the nation Nigeria into mourning”.