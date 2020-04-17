Liquidity, safety of staff top Nigeria businesses COVID-19 concerns – PwC survey

These are some of the findings from a survey conducted by PwC Nigeria.

The survey findings were revealed during a recent webinar hosted by the firm, on the economic implications and policy responses to COVID-19.

The survey had about 3000 respondents ranging from managers to Chief Executive Officers and business owners.

Asked what their top business concerns were, 22.5per cent pointed at Liquidity, that is the availability of immediate cash to pay bills especially following disruption to business activities that has been experienced.

This was followed by Safety of staff at 15.4pee cent, which is an impressive indication that Nigerian businesses have a people focus and were not only concerned about their profitability.

The third significant business concern identified was infrastructure for remote working (14.6per cent) further buttressing the need for access to electricity and internet connectivity.

Providing the results of the findings, Fiscal Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PWC, Taiwo Oyedele, noted that most businesses (78.4per cent) do not plan to lay off staff as a result of the crisis. This presents a very positive picture.

However, decisions on staff retention are often top management decisions and it could mean that a good percentage of respondents may not be privy to such plans by their organisations.

The other 21.6per cent admit that they will lay off various percentages of staff as a consequence of the pandemic.

Of this group however, 55.3pee.cent do not think government intervention will influence their decision on laying off staff with the rest indicating they would retain their employees if government’s intervention were able to take care of varying percentages of their staff wage bill.

As part of its societal impact, PwC has indicated that it would provide free business continuity support services to small businesses employing between 5 to 50 employees who undertake to retain all their staff during this period.

According to the survey, it would appear that the much needed investments to stimulate growth and move the needle on poverty will be greatly impacted as a result of the COVID-19 crisis as 56.7per cent of respondents indicated that they will delay investment decisions while 19.4per cent stated that they would invest less.

Majority of the survey respondents think that governments interventions have either been grossly inadequate (23.8per cent) or inadequate (43.9per cent) with 17.5pee cent expressing indifference to what government has done up to the date of the survey. Only 14.4per cent agree that government’s intervention has met their expectations.

This provides a clear message to government both at the federal and state levels pointing either to the need to do more, or to better communicate what is being done already to help shape public perception. Among the top two areas that respondents believe government’s intervention should be focused include tax relief (30per cent), provision of loans at zero or low interest rate (29.3per cent), and cash transfer to the poor (16.9per cent).

Overall, the businesses surveyed agree that the private sector has a role to play in supporting government’s fight against Covid-19 with 85.5per cent suggesting that they are best suited to provide support in the area of provision of items, equipment and facilities compared to only 10.7per cent who will consider donating cash to government.