Let’s join hands in fighting COVID-19 in Ondo, Morayo Lebi charges citizens

A frontline politician and legal luminary, Bar. Morayo Lebi, has joined millions of philanthropists across the globe to alleviate the suffering and hardship of people during the lockdown occasioned by the world ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The philanthropic gesture was demonstrated as the Ikale born politician doled out financial palliatives of #5,000 each to One hundred and twenty indigents and vulnerable members of Ondo Southern Senatorial District, comprising six Local Government Areas.

Apart from the money given to individual beneficiaries another N500,000 palliatives was earmarked targeting aged, widows, orphans and handicaps as part of his numerous philanthropic gestures to put smiles on the faces of his people in a bid to cushion the effects of the hardship during this trying period.

The cash donation given out to the beneficiaries in Okitipupa was devoid of political undertone, as the people were randomly chosen in the six local government areas of the constituency.

The two term senatorial aspirant who was represented by an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Ondo Southern senatorial district, Mr. Gbenga Opetusin, urged well to do people in the society to join hands with government at all levels to fight the CORONA VIRUS to a stand still.

Appreciating the benevolence of Bar Lebi, the representatives of the beneficiaries lauded the gesture and pray Almighty God to replenish him in million folds.

They said the cash donation will go a long way in alleviating their suffering during this stay at home order.

