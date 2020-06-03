Lesotho’s former first lady arrested in murder case

Lesotho’s former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, was on Wednesday arrested over the murder of the previous wife of her husband and former prime minister, Thomas Thabane, police said.

Lesotho’s Appeal Court revoked her bail last week on suspicion that the procedure was not followed correctly when her bail was granted.

Thabane was transferred to court, where she wore a fur coat and black protective anti-coronavirus mask, a Reuters witness said.

The date for a new bail application was set for June 6.

Maesaiah Thabane was being charged with ordering the killing of Lipolelo Thabane, her love rival, who was shot dead near her home in Lesotho’s capital, Maseru, in June, 2017.

Maesaiah Thabane was released on bail in February.

Lipolelo was estranged from Thomas Thabane at the time of the murder.

The case had been causing growing political instability in the independent mountain kingdom of two million people encircled by South Africa before Thomas Thabane resigned as prime minister in May.

He is also a suspect in the murder. He denies any involvement and has yet to be formally charged.

(Reuters/NAN)

