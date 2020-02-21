Lawmakers task Buhari on Refurbishment of Military, Police Barracks

The House of Representatives have challenged the Federal Government to rehabilitate the dilapidated military and police barracks in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro on the deporolable condition of Armed Forces, Police and Para-military Barracks in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency at plenary of the House.

Debating the motion, Obanikoro noted that Eti-Osa Federal Constituency Lagos State houses 19 barrcks belonging to the Army, Navy, the Air-Force and the Police Correctional Center.

He further noted that the various military and Para military Barracks serve as major pillars in the sustenance of security and maintenance of peace in the country.

The lawmker expressed concerns about the deplorable condition of structures in the barracks which also lacks water supply, thus raising the likelihood of outbreak of epidemic in the barracks due to environmental decay.

He also said that the fear of possible epidemic exists in that members of these securityand para-military agencies are living with their families at those dilapidated areas in utter negligence to their welfare and it affects their pyschological wellbeing and endanger their safety and the public.

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker Hon. Femi Gbajabimila unanimously adopted the motion as it bothers on infrastructure.

He also mandated the relevant House Committee on Defence, Police Affairs and Interior to interface with the leaders of these agencies to identity the barracks affected by decay and negligence and cause action for rehabilitation.

For a better society

Total Views: 80 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

